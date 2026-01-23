SeaNews Information&Consulting
23.01.2026

Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2025 Up 5.1%

    15.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    Export declined by 62.7%, and import by 83.4%.
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    21.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 7% in December 2025
    Import declined by 9.8%, export by 14.7%.
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    12.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    97.4% of container traffic was cabotage.
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    16.01.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    During the full year of 2025, Russian Railways loaded 1,115.8 mn tons of cargo.
    2025Freight trafficRail freightRussian Railways
    19.01.2026
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2025 Up 37.3%
    Export grew by 24.2%.
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    20.01.2026
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    Russian Railways have reported a 4.1% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for the full year 2025.
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
