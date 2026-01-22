Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in 2025

During the full year of 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported.

Railway traffic of such commodities was up 11.1% year-on-year to 24.8 mn tons including 2.7 mn tons carried in containers (85.4 thousand TEU, up 1.4-fold year-on-year).

Most of the export designated traffic, 17.4 mn tons, up 10.1% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 11.5 mn tons, up 13.1%, was transported to the Southern ports, 4 mn tons, up 15.9%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.9 mn tons, down 14.8%, to the Russian Far East ports.

Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 13.1% to make 7.4 mn tons.

The largest volumes of ferrous metals in 2025 were loaded onto rail in the Lipetsk (8.6 mn tons, up 11.8% year-on-year), Chelyabinsk (3.6 mn tons, up 45.1%) and Sverdlovsk (2.8 mn tons, up 25.5%) regions.

