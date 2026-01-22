SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт по жд черных металлов, 9 месяцев 2025
22.01.2026

Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in 2025

    • During the full year of 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported.

    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 11.1% year-on-year to 24.8 mn tons including 2.7 mn tons carried in containers (85.4 thousand TEU, up 1.4-fold year-on-year).

    Most of the export designated traffic, 17.4 mn tons, up 10.1% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 11.5 mn tons, up 13.1%, was transported to the Southern ports, 4 mn tons, up 15.9%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.9 mn tons, down 14.8%, to the Russian Far East ports.

    Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 13.1% to make 7.4 mn tons.

    The largest volumes of ferrous metals in 2025 were loaded onto rail in the Lipetsk (8.6 mn tons, up 11.8% year-on-year), Chelyabinsk (3.6 mn tons, up 45.1%) and Sverdlovsk (2.8 mn tons, up 25.5%) regions.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.01.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, November 2025
    Russian Railways loaded 3.4 mn tons of grain during November 2025.
    grainsRussian Railways
    0
    13.01.2026
    New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    The Government of the Russian Federation has set a new quota for the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste.
    Ferrous metalsQuotaScrap metal
    0
    21.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 7% in December 2025
    Import declined by 9.8%, export by 14.7%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    16.01.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    During the full year of 2025, Russian Railways loaded 1,115.8 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRail freightRussian Railways
    0
    22.01.2026
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-November 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-November 2025 made $622.7 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    Customs statisticsExportForeign tradeImport
    0
    19.01.2026
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2025 Up 37.3%
    Export grew by 24.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.01.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 7% in December 2025
    20.01.2026 FESCO Adds Call to FCDL-1 Service
    20.01.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    15.01.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    14.01.2026 Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    12.01.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •