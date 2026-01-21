SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Внешнеторговый оборот Россия – ЕС, 11 месяцев 2025
21.01.2026

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-November 2025

    • During the first 11 months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 53.4 bn euro, down 14.1% year-on-year.

    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 5.9% during the period under report to 27.9 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 21.5% down to 25.5 bn euro.

    In November 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 8.7% year-on-year and by 15.5% month-on-month making 2.62 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the EU declined 41.3% year-on-year and by 15.2% month-on-month to 1.73 bn euro in November 2025.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.01.2026
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-November 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-November 2025 made $622.7 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    Customs statisticsExportForeign tradeImport
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.01.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 7% in December 2025
    20.01.2026 FESCO Adds Call to FCDL-1 Service
    20.01.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    15.01.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    14.01.2026 Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    12.01.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •