Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-November 2025

During the first 11 months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 53.4 bn euro, down 14.1% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 5.9% during the period under report to 27.9 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 21.5% down to 25.5 bn euro.

In November 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 8.7% year-on-year and by 15.5% month-on-month making 2.62 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 41.3% year-on-year and by 15.2% month-on-month to 1.73 bn euro in November 2025.

