FESCO Adds Call to FCDL-1 Service

FESCO has expanded the rotation of its FESCO China Direct Line-1 (FCDL-1) service connecting Vladivostok in the Russian Far East with South China by adding a call to Qinzhou.

The first vessel serving FCDL-1 arrived at Qinzhou on January 14, the Group said in a statement. From now on, the FESCO will call Qinzhou on a fortnightly basis.

At present, FCDL-1 deploys three 5,000+ TEU containerships. Other ports in the FCDL-1 rotation are Nansha, Yantian, Shantou and Xiamen.

By adding Qinzhou to the service rotation, FESCO is now able to offer its customers additional options for delivering cargo from Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and the neighbouring locations.

