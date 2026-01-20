SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO расширяет ротацию на сервисе FCDL-1
20.01.2026

FESCO Adds Call to FCDL-1 Service

    • FESCO has expanded the rotation of its FESCO China Direct Line-1 (FCDL-1) service connecting Vladivostok in the Russian Far East with South China by adding a call to Qinzhou.

    The first vessel serving FCDL-1 arrived at Qinzhou on January 14, the Group said in a statement. From now on, the FESCO will call Qinzhou on a fortnightly basis.

    At present, FCDL-1 deploys three 5,000+ TEU containerships. Other ports in the FCDL-1 rotation are Nansha, Yantian, Shantou and Xiamen.

    By adding Qinzhou to the service rotation, FESCO is now able to offer its customers additional options for delivering cargo from Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and the neighbouring locations.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    Related content
    12.01.2026
    FESCO Icebreaker Sets Sail for 8th Antarctic Mission
    The diesel electric icebreaker “Vassily Golovnin” operated by FESCO Transport Group set sail to the Antarctic with cargo for India’s polar stations.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO Icebreakers
    0
    12.01.2026
    Kani-Kurgan Road Border Checkpoint Opens After Reconstruction
    During the reconstruction, the number of lanes was increased from 4 to 16.
    ChinaKani-KurganRoad transportCustoms Checkpoint
    0
    15.01.2026
    FESCO Icebreaker Arrives at India’s Maitri Antarctic Station
    Due to the harsh ice conditions that does not allow the vessel to reach the shore remaining 6.5 miles off the station.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO Polar
    0
    14.01.2026
    Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    Trains will run on a weekly schedule.
    Block trainChinaEurosibMoscow
    0


