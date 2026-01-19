SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Многоцелевое судно обеспечения для Росморпорта
19.01.2026

Russian Railways Approve Investment Programme

    • The Board of Russian Railways has approved the investment programme and financial plan of the company for 2026, the company said in its messenger channel.

    This year, Russian Railways will invest 713.6 billion rubles ($9.1 billion). The major part of this sum, or 531.4 billion rubles ($6.8 billion), will be used for maintaining the key assets and the safety of transportation.

    288 billion rubles ($3.7 billion) is assigned for capital repair of rolling stock and infrastructure, replacement and modernization of automatic, electric supply, communication devices, etc.

    161.7 billion rubles ($2.1 billion) will be used for acquiring new rolling stock, the company plans to buy up to 400 new locomotives and up to 190 passenger railcars.

    120 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) is set aside for the project of high-speed railway, and 62.2 billion rubles ($0.8 billion) for developing mainline infrastructure.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.01.2026
    Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the restrictions on the export of some types of timber products
    ExportRestrictionsTimber
    0
    20.01.2026
    FESCO Adds Call to FCDL-1 Service
    FESCO has expanded the rotation of its FESCO China Direct Line-1 (FCDL-1) service connecting Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    ChinaFESCO Port rotationService
    0
    15.01.2026
    FESCO Icebreaker Arrives at India’s Maitri Antarctic Station
    Due to the harsh ice conditions that does not allow the vessel to reach the shore remaining 6.5 miles off the station.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO Polar
    0
    15.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2026
    A moderate increase in freight rates was recorded during week 3 in the Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    14.01.2026
    Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    Trains will run on a weekly schedule.
    Block trainChinaEurosibMoscow
    0
    12.01.2026
    Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of car petrol, diesel and other fuel types.
    ExportFuelRestrictions
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.01.2026 FESCO Adds Call to FCDL-1 Service
    20.01.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    15.01.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    14.01.2026 Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    12.01.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    26.12.2025 FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •