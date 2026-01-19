Russian Railways Approve Investment Programme

The Board of Russian Railways has approved the investment programme and financial plan of the company for 2026, the company said in its messenger channel.

This year, Russian Railways will invest 713.6 billion rubles ($9.1 billion). The major part of this sum, or 531.4 billion rubles ($6.8 billion), will be used for maintaining the key assets and the safety of transportation.

288 billion rubles ($3.7 billion) is assigned for capital repair of rolling stock and infrastructure, replacement and modernization of automatic, electric supply, communication devices, etc.

161.7 billion rubles ($2.1 billion) will be used for acquiring new rolling stock, the company plans to buy up to 400 new locomotives and up to 190 passenger railcars.

120 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) is set aside for the project of high-speed railway, and 62.2 billion rubles ($0.8 billion) for developing mainline infrastructure.

Photo: Russian Railways