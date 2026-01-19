Ro-Ro and Ferry Traffic via Tuapse in 2025

During 2025, some 35,000 vehicles crossed the border via the sea port of Tuapse, up 19% year-on-years, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

The aggregate cargo traffic via Tuapse in 2025 exceeded 10 million tons including about 400,000 tons of vegetables and fruit.

Due to the modernization of the customs infrastructure in the port the average time for transit declarations clearance has decreased more than twice thus reducing the time that vehicles spend in the port.

According to the Federal Customs Service, it takes now 42 minutes on the average to clear a transit customs declaration at Tuapse.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service