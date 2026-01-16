SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первый газовоз российской постройки
16.01.2026

New Facilities at Lavna Terminal

    • New coal handling facilities built by Natsproektstroy Group have been put into operation at the new Lavna terminal in the ports of Murmansk.

    The new objects built in the framework of Stage 1.3 of the project include a railcar unloading station, two aspiration facilities, two reloading stations, two conveyor bridges, and auxiliary facilities.

    Together with the facilities put into operation earlier, the new objects will allow of handling up to 9 mn tons of coal annually, which makes 50% of the full project capacity of the terminal.

    Photo: courtesy of Natsproektstroy


