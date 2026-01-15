FESCO Icebreaker Arrives at India’s Maitri Antarctic Station

The diesel electric icebreaker “Vassily Golovnin” operated by FESCO Transport Group has reached the Indian Maitri station in the Antarctic, the Group said.

Maitri is the first stop in “Vassily Golovnin”’s this year’s Antarctic mission performed by FESCO under the contract with India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research.

The icebreaker set sail from Cape Town in late December, the expedition will continue till April 2026. The “Vassily Golovnin” will visit two Indian polar stations, Bharrati and Maitri delivering fuel and supplies.

Due to the harsh ice conditions that does not allow the vessel to reach the shore remaining 6.5 miles off the station.

The cargo will be unloaded from board the vessel by helicopters transported by the “Vassily Golovnin”.

The icebreaker has also delivered a new shift of Indian polar researchers who will replace their colleagues.

The “Vassily Golovnin” will remain off the Maitri station for about a week before proceeding to the station of Bharati.

On its way back the “Vassily Golovnin” will call at Maitri again.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO