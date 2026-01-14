Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region

Eurosib has launched a direct railway container service from Xian in China to its terminal in Orekhovo-Zuevo in Moscow region.

The project follows the memorandum on strategic cooperation the company signed with Xi`an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., LTD. in June 2025.

The service consolidates cargo from various origins in China including Shensi, Hebei, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Guangdong provinces.

Trains will run on a weekly schedule. The operator expects that in 2026 the demand will be supported by car, household appliances and electric devices manufacturers and distributors.

