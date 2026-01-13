SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Импорт цитрусовых в Уральский федеральный округ
13.01.2026

Railway Shipment of Grain, November 2025

    • Russian Railways loaded 3.4 mn tons of grain during November 2025, up 26.4% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

    2.3 mn tons (+21.5%) of this amount was export designated including 1.7 mn tons (+25.1%) carried to ports.

    The largest amount of consignments, 1.4 mn tons, up 24.9%, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 266 thousand tons of grain, up 1.5-fold.

    Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 1.1 mn tons, up 38.3% year-on-year.

    The largest grain shipments were loaded from Altay Kray (298 thousand tons, up 2.1-fold), Omsk region (246 thousand tons, up 26%), and Lipetsk region (241 thousand tons, +28%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.01.2026
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2026
    A moderate increase in freight rates was recorded during week 3 in the Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2026BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.01.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    14.01.2026 Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    12.01.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    26.12.2025 FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East
    25.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.2% in November
    22.12.2025 Russian Railways Modernize Ussuriysk Container Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •