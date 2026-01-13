Railway Shipment of Grain, November 2025

Russian Railways loaded 3.4 mn tons of grain during November 2025, up 26.4% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

2.3 mn tons (+21.5%) of this amount was export designated including 1.7 mn tons (+25.1%) carried to ports.

The largest amount of consignments, 1.4 mn tons, up 24.9%, was transported to the Russian South ports. The Northwest ports received 266 thousand tons of grain, up 1.5-fold.

Intra-Russia rail transportation of grain cargoes made 1.1 mn tons, up 38.3% year-on-year.

The largest grain shipments were loaded from Altay Kray (298 thousand tons, up 2.1-fold), Omsk region (246 thousand tons, up 26%), and Lipetsk region (241 thousand tons, +28%).

