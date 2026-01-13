New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export

The Government of the Russian Federation has set a new quota for the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste, the Government press office said in a statement.

According to the Governmental order signed on December 27, 2025, the quota amounts to 2.2 million tons w.e.f. January 1, 2026. This is 400 tons more than the quota previously set in August 2025.

The new quota is in force till December 31, 2026. The additional quota is to be distributed between exporters by the RF Ministry of industry and trade.

The duty for ferrous metal scrap and waste export within the quota makes 5% by no less than 15 euro per ton, and 5% no less than 290 euro for export exceeding the quota.

