Назначение в Росморречфлоте
13.01.2026

Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed

    Vladimir Abornev has been appointed Deputy Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, the Agency said in its messenger channel.

    A governmental order to this effect was signed on December 29, 2025 by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The order of the RF Ministry of Transport on the appointment is dated December 30, 2025.

    Prior to this appointment, Abornev was Deputy Managing Director of Rosmorport responsible for capital development, and before that was first deputy head of the Moscow Channel Directorate.

    Photo: Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, Yandex.Maps


