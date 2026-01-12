Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended

The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of car petrol, diesel and other fuel types, the Government press office has reported.

The ban on petrol export will be in force till February 28, 2026, according to the Governmental Order of December 25, 2025 No2126. The ban will apply to all exporters including manufacturers.

The export of diesel fuel, gas oil and ship fuel has been restricted till February 28, 2026, by Order No 2150, in this case, the ban does not apply to producers.

