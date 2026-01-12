SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Продлен запрет на экспорт бензина, дизеля и других видов топлива
12.01.2026

Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of car petrol, diesel and other fuel types, the Government press office has reported.

    The ban on petrol export will be in force till February 28, 2026, according to the Governmental Order of December 25, 2025 No2126. The ban will apply to all exporters including manufacturers.

    The export of diesel fuel, gas oil and ship fuel has been restricted till February 28, 2026, by Order No 2150, in this case, the ban does not apply to producers.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.01.2026
    Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the restrictions on the export of some types of timber products
    ExportRestrictionsTimber
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.01.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2025 Down 77.5%
    14.01.2026 Eurosib Launches Rail Service from Xian to Moscow Region
    12.01.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2025 Up 8.2%
    26.12.2025 FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East
    25.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.2% in November
    22.12.2025 Russian Railways Modernize Ussuriysk Container Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.01.2026 Timber Products Export Restrictions Extended
    13.01.2026 Deputy Head of Maritime and River Transport Agency Appointed
    13.01.2026 New Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    12.01.2026 Petrol, Diesel and Other Fuel Types Export Ban Extended
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •