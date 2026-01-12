SeaNews Information&Consulting
Импорт цитрусовых в Уральский федеральный округ
12.01.2026

Kani-Kurgan Road Border Checkpoint Opens After Reconstruction

    • December 25, 2025, the Kani-Kurgan road border crossing checkpoint on the Russian-China border was opened after reconstruction by Vice Premier Vitaly Saveliev in a solemn ceremony held via Videocon.

    During the reconstruction, the number of lanes was increased from 4 to 16 resulting in the road checkpoint capacity extension by 4.5 times.

    The capacity of Kani-Kurgan is now 862 vehicles and some 5,500 passengers a day.

    The capacity extension allows of increasing cargo traffic between Blagoveshchensk in Russia and Heihe in China from 1 nm tons to 5 mn tons per annum.

    Photo: RF Ministry of transport


