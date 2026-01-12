SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO Icebreaker Sets Sail for 8th Antarctic Mission

    • The diesel electric icebreaker “Vassily Golovnin” operated by FESCO Transport Group set sail to the Antarctic with cargo for India’s polar stations, the Group said in a statement.

    This is the eighth Antarctic mission of the vessel under the contract with India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research.

    The icebreaker set sail from Cape Town in late December, the expedition will continue till April 2026. The “Vassily Golovnin” will visit two Indian polar stations, Bharrati and Maitri delivering fuel and supplies.

    Also, the icebreaker will deliver a new shift of Indian polar researchers who will replace their colleagues.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


