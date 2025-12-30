SeaNews Information&Consulting
30.12.2025

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-October 2025

    • During the first ten months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 49.1 bn euro, down 13% year-on-year.

    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 5.6% during the period under report to 25.3 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 19.6% down to 23.75 bn euro.

    In October 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia increased by 8.4% year-on-year and by 25% month-on-month making 3.1 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the EU declined 34.8% year-on-year and grew by 29.1% month-on-month to 2 bn euro in September 2025.

