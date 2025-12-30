Nuts Import to Siberia

5.2 thousand tons of almonds, cashew, walnuts and other nuts was imported to Siberia during January-November 2025, according to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics. This includes 1.9 thousand tons of shelled almonds, more than a third above the figure for the 11 months of 2024.

Siberia imports nuts from 13 countries, the major exporters being Turkey and Viet Nam. Also, nuts from Azerbaijan, Indonesia and China are delivered to the region. This year, Mongolia, Georgia and Belarus started exporting nuts to Siberia.

This year, for the first time more than 78 tons of cashew nuts from Viet Nam and 5 tons of unshelled chestnuts were imported to Krasnoyarsk region.

The largest nut importing region in Siberia is Tomsk region with 3 thousand tons during January-November 2025.

