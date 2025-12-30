SeaNews Information&Consulting
Грузооборот Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
30.12.2025

Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2025: Coal and Coke Up

    Related content
    13.10.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in August 2025 Up 42.9%
    Export grew by 53.2%.
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    24.11.2025
    Rail Export from Russia to Kazakhstan in January-October 2025
    The bulk of railway cargo transported to Kazakhstan is oil and products amounting to 6.2 million tons.
    2025ExportKazakhstanRussian Railways
    18.08.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-July 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 24.7% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-July 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    20.08.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 6.4% in July 2025
    Export declined by 28.2%, import grew by 2%.
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    06.02.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Ore Up
    Export declined by 3,5%, cabotage by 11%.
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    31.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.5% in December
    Export grew by 5.6%, import declined by 6%
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    Container Shipping
    26.12.2025 FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East
    25.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.2% in November
    22.12.2025 Russian Railways Modernize Ussuriysk Container Terminal
    19.12.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 4.9% in November 2025
    18.12.2025 Test Shipment by North-South International Transport Corridor Western Branch
    17.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 3.6% in November 2025
    Goverment Regulation
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
