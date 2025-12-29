SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Импорт морепродуктов через Шереметьевскую таможню
29.12.2025

Seafood Import via Sheremetyevo

    • 1.6 thousand tons of imported seafood cleared by Sheremetyevo Customs during January-November 2025, according to the RF Federal Customs Service. The number of shipments increased 4% year-on-year to exceed 1,789.

    The assortment includes lobsters, crabs, shrimps, scallops and oysters, delivered fresh, chilled and frozen. The major exporters of seafood to Russia via Sheremetyevo are the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

    Perishable products are customs cleared on a priority basis in short terms, the Federal Customs Service added.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


