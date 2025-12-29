First Containers at New Terminal in Pionersky

The new cruise and ro-pax ferry terminal of Pionersky in Kaliningrad region has handled the first test shipment of containers, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport announced.

The boxes were delivered on board the “Sparta IV” dry cargo ship and unloaded from the vessel directly onto trucks.

Using the terminal of Pionersky for container handling will improve the efficiency and reliability of transport services to the region.

During 2025, the terminal of Pionersky handled 18 ro-pax ferries loading and unloading a total of 56,000 tons including more than 2.5 thousand ro-ro units.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot