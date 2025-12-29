SeaNews Information&Consulting
29.12.2025

Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-November 2025

    • Russian Railways have reported a 19.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-November 2025. 39.2 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

    Most of the export fertilizers, 32.5 mn tons, up 17% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 28.7 mn tons, up 20.6% to the Russian Northwest ports and 3.3 mn tons, level with last year’s figure, to the Southern ports.

    6.7 mn tons, up 34% year-on-year, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-November 2025 amounted to 64.4 mn tons, 4.5% above the figure for the first 11 months of 2024.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (17.7 mn tons, up 3.4% year-on-year), Murmansk region (14 mn tons, up 2.7%) and Vologda region (5.5 mn tons, up 16.9%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


