Грузооборот портов Азово-Черноморского бассейна в апреле 2022
26.12.2025

Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 10.2% YoY in November 2025

    10.03.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2025 Down 20.9%
    Export declined by 23%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    27.06.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 5.8% in May 2025
    Export declined by 4.7%, import by 6.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    13.02.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    Freight rates remain on the same level Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    15.05.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 20, 2023
    On week 20, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region declined.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    19.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.9% in February 2025
    Import was down 16.1%, export was up 5.5%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    17.10.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 42, 2023
    On week 42, the Azov and Black Sea region saw freight rate growth return after a slight decline last week.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.12.2025 FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East
    25.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.2% in November
    22.12.2025 Russian Railways Modernize Ussuriysk Container Terminal
    19.12.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 4.9% in November 2025
    18.12.2025 Test Shipment by North-South International Transport Corridor Western Branch
    17.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 3.6% in November 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
