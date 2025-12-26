New RSD59 Dry Cargo Ship Sets Sail for Trials

On December 25 a new serial RSD59 project dry cargo ship set sail for trials from Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

Some 40 specialists are supervising the functioning of all the onboard systems and mechanisms as the vessel navigates the Volga River heading for a town of Vasilkursk.

The trials are scheduled to last till December 28, after which the ship will be prepared for delivery to the customer.

The vessels of RSD59 Project are designed to operate in Russian coastal waters and inner waterways, they have improved maneuverability and larger holds.

They are aimed for transporting general cargo, breakvbulk, packaged sawn goods, metal scrap, rolled metal products, high and heavy cargo, as well as hazardous materials.

Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corporation