FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East

FESCO Transport Group has launched a new container rail service from Chekhov in Moscow region to Blagoveshchensk and Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East.

Trains run from Chekhov Transport and Logistics Center to the stations of Blagoveshchensk and Krasnaya Rechka (Khabarovsk) twice a month with a transit time of some 13 days.

The Group also delivering containers from Chekhov to Chita, for the time being in a groupage format, later to be transformed into a full train service.

Also, FESCO launched bloc trains from its Commercial Port of Vladivostok to Chekhov to deliver imports from Asia.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO