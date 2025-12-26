SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерный сервис из Чехова на Дальний Восток
26.12.2025

FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a new container rail service from Chekhov in Moscow region to Blagoveshchensk and Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East.

    Trains run from Chekhov Transport and Logistics Center to the stations of Blagoveshchensk and Krasnaya Rechka (Khabarovsk) twice a month with a transit time of some 13 days.

    The Group also delivering containers from Chekhov to Chita, for the time being in a groupage format, later to be transformed into a full train service.

    Also, FESCO launched bloc trains from its Commercial Port of Vladivostok to Chekhov to deliver imports from Asia.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.02.2025
    FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    FESCO Transport Group has upgraded its FESCO Intra Asia Service between Malaysia and Viet Nam.
    FESCO Intra-AsiaMalaysiaViet Nam
    0
    04.07.2025
    FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    FESCO Transport Group has organized its first block train consisting of tank containers.
    Block trainFESCO Tank container
    0
    26.03.2025
    FESCO Delivers First Shipment of Indian Grapes to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first lot of fresh grapes in reefer containers from India to Vladivostok.
    FESCO GrapesIndiaReefer
    0
    17.04.2025
    FESCO Unloads 1,240 Tons of Equipment for Akkuyu
    FESCO Transport Group has unloaded a shipment of turbine and generator equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.
    AkkuyuFESCO HeavyliftNuclear power plant
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0
    18.11.2025
    Freight Express from China to Moscow
    Russian Railways and Russian Post have launched a rail freight express train from China to Russia.
    Block trainChinaRussian PostRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.12.2025 FESCO Launches Rail Service from Moscow Region to Russian Far East
    25.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.2% in November
    22.12.2025 Russian Railways Modernize Ussuriysk Container Terminal
    19.12.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 4.9% in November 2025
    18.12.2025 Test Shipment by North-South International Transport Corridor Western Branch
    17.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 3.6% in November 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •