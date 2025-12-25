SeaNews Information&Consulting
Третье экологическое судно для Росморпорта
25.12.2025

Third Bilge Water Removal Vessel for Rosmorport

    • The bilge water removal vessel “Aleut” has been launched at Okskaya Shipyard in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport has reported.

    It is a third ship in the series under construction for the federal port property management agency Rosmorport. The first two, the “Koporye” and the “Koppi” were delivered in August 2024.

    The “Koppi” is deployed in the port of Vanino in the Russian Far East. The “Koporye” has undergone modernization and is certified as Russia’s first Marine Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) in the Russian support and auxiliary fleet. She is expected to start autonomous operations in the port of Ust-Luga this December.

    The delivery of the “Aleut” is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. It is planned that will the new ship be deployed in the Baltic.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


