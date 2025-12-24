First Ever LNG Tanker Built in Russia Delivered to Sovcomflot

Sovcomflot has taken delivery of the first ever LNG tanker built in Russia, the company said in a statement. The new generation Arc7 gas carrier “Aleksey Kosygin” was built at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in the Russian Far East under the supervision of the Russian Register of Shipping.

The vessel’s name is a tribute to the Chairman of the Cabinet of ministers of the USSR who approved of establishing a company using bareboat chartered vessels back in 1973, thus laying a foundation for a shipping company that later transformed into Sovcomflot.

The new gas carrier can operate in the harsh Arctic conditions irrespective of ice thickness using environmentally friendly LNG as its primary fuel.

The vessel will fly the flag of the Russian Federation and have a crew of 29 Russian seafarers. Her home port will be St. Petersburg.

The “Aleksey Kosygin” will be deployed under a long-term time charter with Artic LNG 2.

Vessel specifications:

Capacity: 172,600 cubic m,

LOA: 300 m,

Beam: 48.8 m,

Ice class: Arc7,

Propulsion capacity: 45 MWt.

Photo: Sovcomflot