Грузооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2022 года
23.12.2025

Russian Baltic Ports in November 2025: Metal Scrap Up

    16.09.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 1.4% in August 2025
    Import declined by 8.9%, export grew by 2.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    28.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 5.8% in December 2024
    Export declined by 3.5%, import grew by 1.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    24.04.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in March 2025 Down 6.1%
    Export declined by 6.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    15.07.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-June 2025
    In January-June 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    20.05.2025
    Belarus Interested in Omani Ports
    Belarus is interested in using Oman’s port infrastructure in order to develop mutual trade as well as trade with other countries.
    CooperationPortsБеларусьОман
    18.11.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.7% in October 2025
    Import declined by 19%, export by 16.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    22.12.2025 Russian Railways Modernize Ussuriysk Container Terminal
    19.12.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 4.9% in November 2025
    18.12.2025 Test Shipment by North-South International Transport Corridor Western Branch
    17.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 3.6% in November 2025
    11.12.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing
    10.12.2025 Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran
    23.12.2025 Quota for Rice Export from Russia
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
