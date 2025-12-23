Quota for Rice Export from Russia

A quota for paddy rice export will be in force from January 1 till December 31, 2026 in the Russian Federation according to the governmental decree signed on December 19, 2025.

The quota amounts to 200 thousand tons a year. Exports within the quota limits will be subject to a zero tax, while those exceeding it will be subject to the tax equivalent to 50% of the customs value.

The decision is expected to stimulate rice growing in Russia and exports to new markets.

At present, a temporary ban on paddy rice export is in force in Russia. The ban was introduced since July 2022 and will be in force till December 31, 2025.

Photo: public source