РЖД модернизировали контейнерный терминал в Уссурийске
22.12.2025

Russian Railways Modernize Ussuriysk Container Terminal

    • Russian Railways have completed the modernization of their container terminal in Ussuriysk in the Russian Far East, the company said in its messenger channel.

    In the framework of the modernization, the terminal rail branches were lengthened, so the terminal is now capable of loading and unloading up to 65 railcars at a time, almost four times more as previously.

    Also, the container storage yards were expanded to accommodate 1,330 TEU compared to just 480 TEU before the modernization.

    The handling capacity of the terminal increased from 10 to 30 block trains per month.

    Photo: Russian Railways


