Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-November 2025

During August-November 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported.

Railway traffic of such commodities was up 13% year-on-year to 22.6 mn tons including 2.5 mn tons carried in containers (78.2 thousand TEU, up 1.4-fold year-on-year).

Most of the export designated traffic, 15.9 mn tons, up 11.8% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 10.4 mn tons, up 15%, was transported to the Southern ports, 3.7 mn tons, up 13.8%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.8 mn tons, down 9.2%, to the Russian Far East ports.

Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 14.5% to make 6.7 mn tons.

The largest volumes of ferrous metals in January-November 2025 were loaded onto rail in the Lipetsk (7.8 mn tons, up 12.4% year-on-year), Chelyabinsk (3.3 mn tons, up 45.3%) and Sverdlovsk (2.5 mn tons, up 27.7%) regions.

