Fifth NE025 Arctic Salvage Tug Delivered

Marine Rescue Service under the RF Ministry of Transport has taken delivery of a fifth NE025 project arctic savage tug, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

The ceremony to mark the event was held in Arkhangelsk, which is the port of registry for the new vessel.

The tug named “Favor” was built at Oka Shipyard under the national project Efficient Transport System. It will be deployed in the Northern Sea Route.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport