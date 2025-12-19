SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Черного моря, неделя 51, 2023
19.12.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 51, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.09.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 1.4% in August 2025
    Import declined by 8.9%, export grew by 2.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    22.07.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.2% in June 2025
    Import declined by 18.3%, export by 7.3%.
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    11.06.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2025: Crude Oil Down
    Export declined by 6.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    18.09.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 25.2% in August 2025
    Export grew by 16.8%, import by 30.5%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    01.09.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 1.7%
    99.7% container traffic was cabotage.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    14.07.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    Export declined by 31.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    19.12.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 4.9% in November 2025
    18.12.2025 Test Shipment by North-South International Transport Corridor Western Branch
    17.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 3.6% in November 2025
    11.12.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing
    10.12.2025 Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran
    10.12.2025 Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •