Перевозки по жд каменного угля, июнь 2025
18.12.2025

Test Shipment by North-South International Transport Corridor Western Branch

    • RZD Logistics has organized the first shipment in a test mode by the western branch of the North-South international transport corridor, the company said in a statement.

    40’ containers laden with polymers made by a major chemical manufacturer based in Samara region will be carried by a multimodal route by rail and then by sea to the ports of Hazira and Nhava Sheva in India.

    The test shipment will help assess the advantages of this logistics solution for export development. In case of success, the customer will consider sending one or two block trains a month using the new multimodal route to deliver its products to India.

    Photo: Russian Railways


