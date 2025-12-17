SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Экспорт угля по жд, ноябрь 2025
17.12.2025

Railway Loading of Export Coal in November 2025

    • In November 2025, Russian Railways loaded coal 27.9 mn tons of coal, up 0.3% year-on-year. 14.8 mn tons of the total was designated for export.

    13.5 mn tons, up 7.9% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 8.5 mn tons, up 12% designated for the Russian Far East ports, 3.2 mn tons, down 9.2%, to the Northwestern ports, and 1.8 mn tons, up 28.7%, to the Southern ports.

    Coal accounted for 29% of Russian Railways’ total freight loading in November 2025 compared to 29.7% in November 2024.

    Photo: Russian Railways


