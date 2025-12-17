SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Порт Восточный возвращается в ротацию
17.12.2025

Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 3.6% in November 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.02.2025
    Russia to Build Deepwater Port in Myanmar
    Russia and Myanmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
    DeepwaterMemorandum of UnderstandingMyanmarPorts
    0
    28.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2025 Down 2.5%
    Import declined by 0.6%, export grew by 1.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    31.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.5% in December
    Export grew by 5.6%, import declined by 6%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    22.04.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-March 2025
    In January-March 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    14.10.2025
    Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 8 Months 2025
    Export rail traffic from Russia to China increased 0.2%.
    2025ChinaCross-borderRussian Railways
    0
    20.05.2025
    Belarus Interested in Omani Ports
    Belarus is interested in using Oman’s port infrastructure in order to develop mutual trade as well as trade with other countries.
    CooperationPortsБеларусьОман
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    17.12.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 3.6% in November 2025
    11.12.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing
    10.12.2025 Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran
    10.12.2025 Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow
    08.12.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 16.2%
    05.12.2025 First Containerized Wheat Shipment from Krasnoyarsk Region to Viet Nam
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •