SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первая ледовая проводка в зимнюю навигацию 2025-2026
16.12.2025

First Icebreaking Escort in New Winter Navigation Season

    • On December 9, the first icebreaker escort operation in the new winter navigation season of 2025-2026 was held as the diesel-electric icebreaker “Kalitan Yevdokimov” assisted the “Professor Molchanov” research vessel sailing from Arkhangelsk.

    Icebreaking season was announced in the ports of Arkhangelsk and Kandalaksha in the White Sea since December 8, Russia’s federal port property management agency said. This year, three icebreakers are deployed in the area, “Dikson”, “Kapitan Yevdokimov” and “Kapitan Chadaev”.

    All in all, 34 icebreakers operated by Rosmorport (non-nuclear ones) will provide icebreaking assistance and escort in Russia’s 16 freezing ports in the Gulf of Finland, Sea of Azov, Caspian, Kara, White and Okhotsk seas.

    Photo: Rosmorport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.04.2025
    TransContainer Increases Terminal Capacity in Arkhangelsk
    TransContainer has increased the storage capacity of its own railway container terminal in Arkhangelsk by 50% to 630 TEU.
    ArkhangelskCapacityTerminalTransContainer
    0
    26.08.2025
    First Ever Woman Captain of Nuclear Icebreaker
    Marina Starovoitova appointed captain of Russia’s “Yamal” nuclear icebreaker.
    AppointmentsCaptainIcebreakersRosatomflot
    0
    14.04.2025
    Yakutia Nuclear Icebreaker to Start Maiden Voyage on April 15
    Her first mission will be escorting vessels in the Yenissei area of the Kara Sea.
    IcebreakersNuclearRosatomflotYakutia
    0
    19.11.2025
    Seventh 22220 Project Nuclear Icebreaker Laid in St. Petersburg
    RF President Vladimir Putin gave start by Videocon to the construction of the vessel.
    IcebreakersKeel layingNuclearUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    27.10.2025
    Rosmorport to Deploy 34 Icebreakers in Russian Ports
    During the winter navigation of 2025-2026
    IcebreakersRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River TransportRosmorportWinter navigation
    0
    21.04.2025
    New Nuclear Icebreaker “Yakutia” Tows First Vessel
    On April 19 the newly built nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia” completed her first task.
    IcebreakersNuclearYakutia
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.12.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing
    10.12.2025 Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran
    10.12.2025 Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow
    08.12.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 16.2%
    05.12.2025 First Containerized Wheat Shipment from Krasnoyarsk Region to Viet Nam
    03.12.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 20%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •