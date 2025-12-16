First Icebreaking Escort in New Winter Navigation Season

On December 9, the first icebreaker escort operation in the new winter navigation season of 2025-2026 was held as the diesel-electric icebreaker “Kalitan Yevdokimov” assisted the “Professor Molchanov” research vessel sailing from Arkhangelsk.

Icebreaking season was announced in the ports of Arkhangelsk and Kandalaksha in the White Sea since December 8, Russia’s federal port property management agency said. This year, three icebreakers are deployed in the area, “Dikson”, “Kapitan Yevdokimov” and “Kapitan Chadaev”.

All in all, 34 icebreakers operated by Rosmorport (non-nuclear ones) will provide icebreaking assistance and escort in Russia’s 16 freezing ports in the Gulf of Finland, Sea of Azov, Caspian, Kara, White and Okhotsk seas.

Photo: Rosmorport