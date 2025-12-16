SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первая ледовая проводка в зимнюю навигацию 2025-2026
16.12.2025

Daltransugol Terminal Rebranded Osterra

    • Port Alliance has completed rebranding of its assets by renaming its Daltransugol coal terminal in the Russian Far East as Osterra. The new brand was presented last week.

    Daltransugol Terminal Rebranded OsterraThe new name Osterra is a symbolic allusion to ‘eastern land’ underlining the Russian identiry and the strategic role of the terminal in the Russian Far East as a key element of the logistics chain linking Russia’s coal deposits to Asian Pacific markets, the company explained.

    By the end of the year, the terminal has increased its throughput from 14.5 mn tons to 19.5 mn tons and expanded the export of thermal coal mined in Khabarovsk region by a third.

    The target for the next year 2026 is even more ambitious amounting to more than 23 mn tons, up 18% year-on-year. This will exceed the terminal’s record of 23.2 mn tons achieved in 2020.

    In 2025, the company invested more than 16 bn rubles ($207.1 mn) into terminal capacity expansion and modernization including equipment.

    In 2026, Osterra will continue implementing its large-scale investment programme aimed at increasing the terminal capacity to 40 mn tons per annum. The 2026 CAPEX is set at 16.5 bn rubles ($213.5 mn).

    Photo: courtesy of Osterra


  •  




