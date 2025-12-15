SeaNews Information&Consulting
Проект перегрузочного комплекса на базе речного порта на Ямале
15.12.2025

Multimodal Hub Project for Yamal

    • A multimodal logistics hub project was subject of discussion at the session of an interdepartmental workgroup under the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), the Agency said.

    The hub is suggested to be developed in the Labytnangi area on the basis of the existing infrastructure of the river port of Salekhard.

    The proximity of the would-be hub to prospective oil and gas fields and mineral deposits, the access to the Northern Sea Route and the existence of infrastructure will make it possible to use the new hub for delivery of equipment for developing Arctic projects.

    Photo: press office of the Governor of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region


  •  




