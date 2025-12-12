Tangerine Import to Siberia Up 1.5-Fold

According to customs statistics, tangerine import to Siberia has grown 1.5-fold, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

During January-October 2025, more than 19.2 thousand tons of this fruit was imported into the region.

The largest shipments were designated for Krasnoyarsk Kray (10.6 thousand tons in total) and Irkutsk region (4.6 thousand tons).

The major exporters of tangerines to Siberia are China, South Africa, Turkey, Morocco and Egypt.

The peak period for tangerine import to Siberia are the first and the last quarters of the year, with the largest shipments coming in December.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service