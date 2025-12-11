SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
400 миллионов на комплексное развитие Новороссийского транспортного узла
11.12.2025

Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.06.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in May 2025 Down 3.3%
    Export declined by 5.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0
    10.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 3.3-fold
    In November 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 49.7 thousand TEU.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    29.05.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    05.08.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-July 2025 Declines 7.3%
    In January-July 2025, Russian Railways loaded 646.6 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0
    14.10.2025
    Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 8 Months 2025
    Export rail traffic from Russia to China increased 0.2%.
    2025ChinaCross-borderRussian Railways
    0
    04.06.2025
    Railway Transportation between Kazakhstan and China Growing
    In January-April 2025, the volume of rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 13% compared to the same period last year.
    2025ChinaKazakhstanKazakhstan Temir Zholy
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.12.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing
    10.12.2025 Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran
    10.12.2025 Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow
    08.12.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 16.2%
    05.12.2025 First Containerized Wheat Shipment from Krasnoyarsk Region to Viet Nam
    03.12.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 20%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •