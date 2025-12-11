SeaNews Information&Consulting
Проект перегрузочного комплекса на Амуре
11.12.2025

Logistics Hub Planned in Khabarovsk

    • A logistics hub is planned to be developed on the basis of the river port of Khabarovsk on the Amur River in the Russian Far East, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

    The project is aimed at expanding cargo nomenclature and increasing freight traffic by adding liquefied natural and hydrocarbon gases and petrochemical products via the port.

    In January-October 2025, the river port of Khabarovsk handled 3.2 mn tons, almost 1.5 times as much as during the same period last year.

    The bulk of this volume is dry cargo, with construction cargo constituting 2.9 mn tons. The port also handles coal, coke and other cargo types.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


  •  




