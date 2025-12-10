Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran

RZD Logistics has sent a second block train from Northwest Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran by the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor.

The train carries 62 containers laden with paper products, the company said. The first train also consisted of 62 containers laden with sulphate pulp.

The new shipment marks the development of the regular logistics service utilizing the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor, the company stressed.

Photo: PTB Group