SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Сервис в иранский сухой порт Априн выходит на регулярную основу
10.12.2025

Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran

    • RZD Logistics has sent a second block train from Northwest Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran by the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor.

    The train carries 62 containers laden with paper products, the company said. The first train also consisted of 62 containers laden with sulphate pulp. 

    The new shipment marks the development of the regular logistics service utilizing the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor, the company stressed.

    Photo: PTB Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.11.2025
    Freight Express from China to Moscow
    Russian Railways and Russian Post have launched a rail freight express train from China to Russia.
    Block trainChinaRussian PostRussian Railways
    0
    09.04.2025
    New MD with RZD Logistics
    Oleg Poleyev is appointed Managing Director of RZD Logistics w.e.f. April 1, 2025.
    AppointmentsTop managementRZD Logistics
    0
    04.07.2025
    FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    FESCO Transport Group has organized its first block train consisting of tank containers.
    Block trainFESCO Tank container
    0
    10.03.2025
    First Block Train from India to Kazakhstan
    The train is routed via the territories of Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
    Block trainIndiaKazakhstan Temir ZholyNorth-South
    0
    07.08.2025
    Block Train from Vladivostok to Kaluga
    To carry car parts
    AutomotiveBlock trainChinaFESCO
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.12.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing
    10.12.2025 Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran
    10.12.2025 Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow
    08.12.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 16.2%
    05.12.2025 First Containerized Wheat Shipment from Krasnoyarsk Region to Viet Nam
    03.12.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 20%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •