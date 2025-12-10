Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow

TransContainer’s terminal in Vladivostok loaded record-breaking 1,518 TEU to Moscow this November, Delo Group has reported.

10 trains carrying cars and consumer goods left for the railway station of Kuntsevo 2 in November, by far exceeding the monthly average of 6 trains.

TransContainer’s terminal at the Pervaya Rechka station in Vladivostok handles more than a quarte of the entire container traffic the company operates in the Russian Far East.

The terminal specializes on sending regular block trains delivering imports, mainly cars and spare parts, tyres, clothes and electric equipment to European Russia.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group