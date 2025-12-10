SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Бум складского строительства в Краснодарском крае
10.12.2025

Logistics Hub Project for Nizhneleninskoe

    • A workgroup under the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) has discussed the road map for developing a logistics hub on the Amur River.

    The logistics hub will operate on the basis of the river port of Nizhneleninskoe in the Russian Far East. Under the project, a railroad junction is to be built on the port territory.

    The logistics hub will provide for efficient utilization of the transit potential of the inland waterways in the Amur basin and for increased export and import freight traffic.

    The new hub is expected to be used for handling brucite and liquefied natural gas for export to China.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.04.2025
    Skovorodino Railway Station Modernization Underway
    Russian Railways are completing the second stage of the railway station of Skovorodino reconstruction.
    ReconstructionRussian Far EastRussian RailwaysСковородино
    0
    10.12.2025
    Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow
    Loaded at TransContainer’s terminal in the Russian Far East
    Block trainRecordRussian Far EastTransContainer
    0
    16.09.2025
    Road Map for Dzhalinda Logistics Center Approved
    The new logistics center will offer an alternative trade lane via the Amur River helping expand trade links with China.
    Logistics centerMultimodalRiver portRussian Far East
    0
    06.06.2025
    Transport Hubs on Basis of River Ports
    A road map draft has been developed for transport hubs on the basis of river port in Perm Kray and Udmurtia Republic.
    Inland shippingLogistics centerRiver portRoad map
    0
    05.06.2025
    Cherepovets Shipyard Delivers River Barges
    State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) has taken delivery of the 13th RBD 4608 Design barge built at Cherepovets Shipyard.
    BargeCherepovets ShipyardInland shippingShipbuilding
    0
    27.08.2025
    Cruise Line Planned for Launch in Russian Far East
    A cruise line to link Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is planned to be launched in May 2026.
    Cruise shippingRussian Far East
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.12.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in January-November 2025: Export Growing
    10.12.2025 Second Block Train from Russia to Aprin Dry Port in Iran
    10.12.2025 Record-Breaking Container Traffic from Vladivostok to Moscow
    08.12.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 16.2%
    05.12.2025 First Containerized Wheat Shipment from Krasnoyarsk Region to Viet Nam
    03.12.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 20%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    09.12.2025 Almost 400 Million for Novorossiysk Transport Hub
    05.12.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •