Logistics Hub Project for Nizhneleninskoe

A workgroup under the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) has discussed the road map for developing a logistics hub on the Amur River.

The logistics hub will operate on the basis of the river port of Nizhneleninskoe in the Russian Far East. Under the project, a railroad junction is to be built on the port territory.

The logistics hub will provide for efficient utilization of the transit potential of the inland waterways in the Amur basin and for increased export and import freight traffic.

The new hub is expected to be used for handling brucite and liquefied natural gas for export to China.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot