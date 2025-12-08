SeaNews Information&Consulting
Россия будет готовить индийских специалистов для работы в полярных водах
08.12.2025

Russia to Train Indian Seafarers in Polar Navigation

    • Russia will provide polar navigation training for Indian specialists. According to the RF Ministry of Transport, a memorandum to this effect was concluded between the Ministry and their Indian counterparts during the state visit of President Putin to India.

    The document is aimed at developing cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of merchant shipping and polar navigation training.

    Earlier, a similar cooperation agreement on polar navigation training was signed between Russia and China.

    Photo: RF Ministry of Transport


