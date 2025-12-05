SeaNews Information&Consulting
05.12.2025

Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Again

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has repeatedly extended the ban on the export of precious metals waste and scrap from the country.

    According to the governmental decree, the ban will be in force from December 1, 2025 till May 31, 2026.

    The previous extension was from June 1, 2025 till November 30, 2025. 

    During the period when the ban is in force, Russia will not export waste and scrap of precious metals or precious metal clad metals, other waste and scrap containing precious metal or precious metal compounds.

    Also, the export of waste and scrap of electrical and electronic products used mainly for the extraction of precious metals, which are important for the domestic market of the country, will be suspended.

    Initially, Russia introduced similar restrictions in February 2022.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


