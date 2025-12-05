SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первая партия пшеницы в контейнерах из Красноярского края во Вьетнам
05.12.2025

First Containerized Wheat Shipment from Krasnoyarsk Region to Viet Nam

    • FESCO Transport Group has organized the first containerized wheat shipment from Krasnoyarsk region to Viet Nam, FESCO said in a statement. Prior to this, grain in containers was not exported from the region to Viet Nam.

    The shipment consists of 90 TEU laden with more than 2,000 tons of wheat sent by rail from the station of Bazaikha in Krasnoyarsk to Vladivostok by a regular train service operated by FESCO.

    At present, the containers laden with wheat are already at Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO Group, undergoing formalities and procedures before being loaded on board a FESCO vessel that will deliver them to Haiphong in Viet Nam in the framework of FESCO Vietnam Direct Line (FVDL).

    The planned transit time of the intermodal transportation is 21 day.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




