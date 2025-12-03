Russian Railways Employ AI to Manage Shunting Operations

Russian Railways have launched the first automatic shunting routing system at the station of Chelyabinsk, the company said in its messenger channel.

The system calculates the optimal route for each train or shunting locomotive taking into account the current and the planned utilization of the network.

The system monitors rolling stock movement in real time to avoid conflicting routes when two train may be moving in each other’s direction on the same track.

The digital order generated by the system is automatically transferred to the operations management system that switches and changes shunting signals, with specialists controlling the process.

The system optimizes tracks and locomotives utilization reducing planning time and improving train movement speed and safety by excluding human factor.

Photo: Russian Railways