SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Искусственный интеллект будет управлять манёврами по станции
03.12.2025

Russian Railways Employ AI to Manage Shunting Operations

    • Russian Railways have launched the first automatic shunting routing system at the station of Chelyabinsk, the company said in its messenger channel.

    The system calculates the optimal route for each train or shunting locomotive taking into account the current and the planned utilization of the network.

    The system monitors rolling stock movement in real time to avoid conflicting routes when two train may be moving in each other’s direction on the same track.

    The digital order generated by the system is automatically transferred to the operations management system that switches and changes shunting signals, with specialists controlling the process.

    The system optimizes tracks and locomotives utilization reducing planning time and improving train movement speed and safety by excluding human factor.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    12.11.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Declines 3.9% in January-October 2025
    Laden exports grew 8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    02.12.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-November 2025 Declines 5.6% YoY
    Coal loading, which is Russian Railways’ top commodity, was down 1.5% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Rail freightRussian Railways
    0
    20.11.2025
    Railway Shipment of Grain, October 2025
    Russian Railways loaded 3.6 mn tons of grain during October 2025.
    2025grainsRussian Railways
    0
    17.04.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-Mach 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 37.1% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-March 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025FertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    29.05.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    22.10.2025
    Railway Shipment of Grain, September 2025
    Russian Railways loaded 2.8 mn tons of grain during September 2025.
    2025ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.12.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 20%
    28.11.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 20.1%
    27.11.2025 FESCO Launches Direct Rail Service from China to St. Petersburg
    26.11.2025 FESCO Launches First 40’ Flexitank Block Train to China
    25.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 4.4% in October
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •