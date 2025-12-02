SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
02.12.2025

Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in October 2025: Liquefied Gas Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.04.2025
    Rail Export via Sea Ports in January-March 2025
    Export designated freight traffic by rail increased 1% year-on-year during January-February 2025.
    2025ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    02.09.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in July 2025: Ore Down
    Export declined by 19.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    03.06.2025
    Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 4 Months 2025
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 13.5 mn tons during the first 4 months of 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ChinaCross-borderRussian Railways
    0
    05.06.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2025: Ore Up
    Export was up 5.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    04.09.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 36, 2023
    On week 36, freight rates growth in the Azov and Black Sea region slowed down.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    14.03.2025
    Intra-Russia Rail Transportation of Grain Grows
    Grain transportation by rail for the home market is growing.
    2025grainsIntra-RussiaRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.11.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in October 2025 Down 20.1%
    27.11.2025 FESCO Launches Direct Rail Service from China to St. Petersburg
    26.11.2025 FESCO Launches First 40’ Flexitank Block Train to China
    25.11.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 4.4% in October
    20.11.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1% in October 2025
    18.11.2025 Freight Express from China to Moscow
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.11.2025 Russia and Kazakhstan Sign Transit Cooperation Agreement
    13.11.2025 Russia and Iran Discuss Container Line Between Makhachkala and Iran
    06.11.2025 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    24.10.2025 Road Map for Unmanned Road Transport Approved
    20.10.2025 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    13.10.2025 Car Petrol Export Ban Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •