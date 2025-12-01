SeaNews Information&Consulting
Погрузка на экспорт по жд железной руды, 10 месяцев 2025
01.12.2025

Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-October 2025

    • In January-October 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 24.2% year-on-year to 15.3 mn tons.

    7.6 mn tons out of this volume, up 39.9% year-on-year was carried via sea ports, including 4.7 mn tons transported to the Sothern ports (up 39.9%) and 2.9 mn tons to the Northwestern ports (up 13.9%).

    Rail transportation of export designated iron ore amounted to 7.5 mn tons, up 9.6% year-on-year, including 7.1 mn tons carried eastwards, up 12.3% year-on-year.

    The largest volumes of ore in January-October 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast (4.3 mn tons), Kursk Oblast (3.5 mn tons), and Zabaikalsk Kray (2.9 mn tons).

    Photo: Russian Railways


  •  




